Dwyane Wade excitedly gives glimpse into hobby of his from past year and a half

Mike Battaglino
3 Min Read
Dwyane Wade Miami Heat
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Dwyane Wade has not played in the NBA since 2019, and the Miami Heat legend has recently been spending some of that time away from the game taking up photography as a hobby.

He proudly showcased some of the photos he’s taken during the past year and a half while traveling around the world.

 

In conjunction with a showing at Art Basel Miami Beach, the 41-year-old posted a few of his photographs on Instagram along with some from collaborator Bobby Metelus.

Wade has remained very much in the public eye since playing his final NBA season with the Heat in the 2018-19 campaign. This summer, he was inducted into the basketball Hall of Fame and also became a part owner of his hometown Chicago Sky in the WNBA.

Supporting the women’s league is in line with other social causes Wade has backed in recent months. His family has moved away from South Florida to California because it “would not be accepted or feel comfortable” in South Florida. Last month, he said it has been worth it to see his daughter Zaya, who came out as transgender in 2020, happier.

The three-time NBA champion also has revealed he has been approached to run for political office.

As with almost anyone in the public eye, not all of it has been completely positive. The elder Wade also took time to reflect on having to tell Gabrille Union before they were married that he was having a child with someone else.

Metelus and the elder Wade have a long connection and also collaborated on the documentary “D. Wade Life Unexpected” that was released in 2020.

The elder Wade is arguably the greatest player in Heat history. He played 948 regular season games for them, averaging 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game and winning NBA championships in 2006, 2012 and 2013. His career also included brief stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.

Though the elder Wade maintains the belief that he could still be playing if not for injuries he sustained during his 16 NBA seasons, it seems he has plenty of things to keep him busy off the court.

