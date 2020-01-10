Report: Dwyane Wade to Accept Significant Role at Prestigious Sports Agency - Heat Nation

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade isn’t letting retirement from the NBA slow him down.

According to a Friday report, the three-time champion is joining forces with Creative Artists Agency in a formidable and impactful role.

Yahoo Sources: Dwyane Wade to accept a significant role with @CAA_Basketball agency with emphasis on a corporate consultant position around multicultural brands. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 10, 2020

Wade, 37, retired from the NBA following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.

The 6-foot-4 guard is widely considered to be the franchise’s best and most impactful player.

In addition to leading the franchise to their first championship in 2006, the superstar broke multiple records, took the team to numerous playoffs, lured top stars in free agency and much more.

It’s no surprise Wade’s next chapter involves a convergence of basketball and business.

The 16-year pro always made it a priority to try new initiatives, educate himself and step beyond the hardwood during tenure in the league.

The Heat icon has career averages of 22.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 boards per game.

