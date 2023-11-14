Duncan Robinson says his phone blew up with text messages after his viral night vs. Victor Wembanyama

Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson hasn’t generated too many headlines so far this season, as he’s has started in just two games for Miami and is averaging a modest 12.8 points per performance.

However, after his recent performance against the San Antonio Spurs and rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, Duncan was a trending topic.

In 39 minutes of action, Robinson scored a season-high 26 points, and it was a pair of plays that he executed against Wembanyama that really turned heads and had his phone blowing up.

“Yeah,” Robinson said of the attention. “I think that has very little to do with me and everything to do with the fact that it was him.

Robinson has had his fair share of big moments before, as he’s played in a plethora of playoff and prime-time games, but this was different considering that it was a regular season game in November that wasn’t even nationally televised. It’s a testament to just how much interest there is in Wembanyama as a 19-year old.

“I just noticed with just how many people reached out about it, especially given the fact that I don’t think it was a national TV game,” Robinson added. “So usually to get that many texts after a game, something must have popped. So, like I said, I think it has way more to do with him than it does with me. But, yeah, it is what it is.”

At one point in the third quarter of the contest between Miami and San Antonio, Robinson found himself being guarded by Wembanyama in isolation, and he used a hesitation move to blow by the rookie and get to the rim, where he finished the play with a reverse layup.

Duncan just cooked Wemby 😅 pic.twitter.com/dsKD62EKt7 — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) November 13, 2023

Later in the fourth quarter, Robinson again found himself being guarded by Wembanyama after a switch. This time, he used an effective pump fake on the 19-year-old to get him in the air. This freed up enough space for Robinson and allowed him to knock down an open shot from long range.

Considering Wembanyama’s staggering length, it’s impressive that Robinson was able to generate enough space for himself to get off a clean look.

Duncan Robinson continues to leave Wemby in the dust…@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/xFS6ngk07F — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) November 13, 2023

Given the fact that Wembanyama is the most highly hyped rookie in recent memory and one of the NBA’s central storylines this season, it’s not super surprising that Robinson found himself on the receiving end of a lot of attention after successfully schooling the French phenom on a couple of occasions. The fact that Robinson’s performance helped contribute to a victory makes it even more meaningful for Miami fans.

Things started off slowly for the Heat this season, as they went just 1-4 through their first five games. However, they appear to have turned a corner recently as they’ve now won five straight games heading into an In-Season Tournament matchup with the Hornets in Charlotte on Tuesday night. Needless to say, they will be looking to continue their winning ways.