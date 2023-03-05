Dewayne Dedmon says getting traded from Miami Heat gave him ‘mental clarity’ and ‘stability’

Dewayne Dedmon saw his Miami Heat tenure come to an end when the organization traded him to the San Antonio Spurs at the trade deadline.

His last days in Miami were filled with uncertainty after he fell out of coach Erik Spoelstra’s rotation. After playing in 67 games and starting 15 of them for the Heat in the 2021-22 campaign, the big man only appeared in 30 matches for Miami this season.

It was an interesting turn of events for the veteran center who was brought in late in the 2020-21 season to provide the team with another big body and serve as the backup center. For the most part, he was able to accomplish his role. However, as the 2022-23 season went on, it was clear that the Heat were better off giving more playing time to younger and more athletic big men.

Unfortunately, the change in direction might have taken a toll on Dedmon. As such, he seemingly welcomed the trade for the sake of his “mental clarity and stability.”

“At the end of the day, it’s not about motivation,” Dedmon said. “I got mental clarity. For myself, that’s the biggest thing that I need moving forward in my life and my career. I need mental clarity and stability. For me to get traded from there was my mental clarity and my stability.”

Dealing Dedmon away was beneficial for both parties. For Miami, the trade allowed it more roster and financial flexibility. As for the 33-year-old big man, he was given the opportunity to look for another team of his choice after securing a buyout with the Spurs.

The team he opted to sign with turned out to be the Philadelphia 76ers. He joined the Eastern Conference powerhouse for the rest of the season, and it remains to be seen if he can supplant Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell in the rotation.

Dedmon finished his Heat stint averaging 6.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the franchise. Fortunately for the 6-foot-10 pivot, he managed to find another contender to play for. The Sixers currently have the No. 3 seed in the conference with a 41-22 record.

As for Miami, it is a bit far back as it is just seventh in the East with a 34-31 standing. The Heat will look to finish the season strong and try to secure an outright playoff berth.