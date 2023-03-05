- Dewayne Dedmon says getting traded from Miami Heat gave him ‘mental clarity’ and ‘stability’
- Bam Adebayo believes Caleb Martin is more ‘free’ coming off bench for Miami Heat
- Report: Goran Dragic would have welcomed offer from Miami Heat
- Tyler Herro takes to social media to complain about controversial call in latest Miami Heat loss
- Jalen Rose imagines how much greater Miami Heat would have been if Big 3 stuck together and stayed healthy
- Jimmy Butler pops up on Miami Heat’s injury report ahead of matchup with New York Knicks
- Marcus Smart shuts down Bam Adebayo’s DPOY claim: ‘Me and Bam both know that’s a lie’
- Erik Spoelstra calls out the Miami Heat after their latest loss: ‘There has to be a mindset shift to be able to win’
- P.J. Tucker says he thought he was going to retire with Miami Heat
- Report: Some members of Philadelphia 76ers front office were uncomfortable with Jimmy Butler’s personality
Dewayne Dedmon says getting traded from Miami Heat gave him ‘mental clarity’ and ‘stability’
- Updated: March 5, 2023
Dewayne Dedmon saw his Miami Heat tenure come to an end when the organization traded him to the San Antonio Spurs at the trade deadline.
His last days in Miami were filled with uncertainty after he fell out of coach Erik Spoelstra’s rotation. After playing in 67 games and starting 15 of them for the Heat in the 2021-22 campaign, the big man only appeared in 30 matches for Miami this season.
It was an interesting turn of events for the veteran center who was brought in late in the 2020-21 season to provide the team with another big body and serve as the backup center. For the most part, he was able to accomplish his role. However, as the 2022-23 season went on, it was clear that the Heat were better off giving more playing time to younger and more athletic big men.
Unfortunately, the change in direction might have taken a toll on Dedmon. As such, he seemingly welcomed the trade for the sake of his “mental clarity and stability.”
“At the end of the day, it’s not about motivation,” Dedmon said. “I got mental clarity. For myself, that’s the biggest thing that I need moving forward in my life and my career. I need mental clarity and stability. For me to get traded from there was my mental clarity and my stability.”
Dealing Dedmon away was beneficial for both parties. For Miami, the trade allowed it more roster and financial flexibility. As for the 33-year-old big man, he was given the opportunity to look for another team of his choice after securing a buyout with the Spurs.
The team he opted to sign with turned out to be the Philadelphia 76ers. He joined the Eastern Conference powerhouse for the rest of the season, and it remains to be seen if he can supplant Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell in the rotation.
Dedmon finished his Heat stint averaging 6.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the franchise. Fortunately for the 6-foot-10 pivot, he managed to find another contender to play for. The Sixers currently have the No. 3 seed in the conference with a 41-22 record.
As for Miami, it is a bit far back as it is just seventh in the East with a 34-31 standing. The Heat will look to finish the season strong and try to secure an outright playoff berth.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login