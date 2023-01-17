Chris Godwin pays tribute to Dwyane Wade ahead of Bucs matchup vs. Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Chris Godwin paid homage to Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade ahead of the Buccaneers’ matchup with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL playoffs on Monday night.

Godwin showed up to the game rocking a throwback Wade jersey from the 2006 NBA Finals. Wade and the Heat won the 2006 NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks in six games, and the Heat guard was named the NBA Finals MVP.

Chris Godwin is wearing a 2006 Finals DWade jersey before his matchup vs the DALLAS Cowboys today 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/s6uxpLen39 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) January 16, 2023

It’s cool to see Godwin repping a Miami and Florida legend in Wade, especially against a Dallas team, as the Bucs attempt to make a run to the Super Bowl this season.

Tampa Bay didn’t have the greatest regular season, winning just eight of its 17 games, but the team did enough to win the NFC South division to get a home game in the first round of the playoffs.

Godwin has had a nice bounce-back season for the Bucs after tearing his ACL in the 2021 campaign.

The star wideout caught 104 passes in 15 regular season games for 1,023 yards and three touchdowns. It was the third time in his career that Godwin cleared 1,000 receiving yards in a regular season.

Godwin may want to channel some of the big-game energy that Wade had during the 2006 NBA Finals for the Bucs’ matchup with Dallas.

During the series against the Mavericks, Wade, who had 36 points in the deciding Game 6 of the series, was terrific in the 2006 NBA Finals. He averaged 34.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field.

The most impressive part may be what Wade did in the four straight Heat wins from Game 3 through Game 6. He scored at least 36 points in each of those games, carrying Miami to a championship.

Godwin and the Buccaneers won a Super Bowl back in the 2020 season, and it looks like the wideout has his mind set on a similar goal this season.

With seven-time champion Tom Brady leading the way, anything is possible for Godwin and the Bucs, even though the Cowboys did have a better regular season record than them.

Godwin and the Buccaneers are set to kick off against Dallas at 8:15 p.m. EST on Monday night.