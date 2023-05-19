Caleb Martin says it’s a ‘sign of disrespect’ that the Celtics continue to leave him open

The Boston Celtics have shown time and time again that they’re not afraid to cheat off of Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin in order to bring defensive help elsewhere.

As a result, the fourth-year pro is bound to have open shots and space to work with in certain situations. He sees the game plan as a “sign of disrespect.”

“It’s definitely a sign of disrespect,” Martin said ahead of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. “But people have game plans and schemes, and you live with the result. So that’s just part of their scheme and part of my scheme is being confident and letting it go. They adjust and I adjust to the adjustments.”

Martin certainly made the Celtics pay in Game 1 and had a strong showing overall. He finished with 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field and 3-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

If the Celtics continue to give the 27-year-old space, his ability to take advantage and punish them is going to be a major key for the Heat over the remainder of the series.

Boston’s strategy against Martin is a bold one, especially since he’s shooting 39.2 percent from beyond the arc in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. But the Celtics have to pick their battles, and they’re evidently willing to live with the possibility of Martin beating them.

From a Heat perspective, it can only be seen as a positive development that Martin is taking the game plan as a sign of disrespect. Miami would love nothing more than for Martin to play with an extra sense of motivation for the remainder of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Heat and Celtics will be back in action for a massive Game 2 on Friday. Miami has already stolen home-court advantage away from Boston and now has a chance to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

The Celtics, however, are entirely aware of what’s at stake and will certainly play with an added sense of urgency in Game 2. They’re often at their best when their backs are against the wall, which is the case for them entering Friday.

After Game 2, the Heat will head home for a couple of contests in South Florida. They’d love nothing more than to enter those games with a comfortable lead in the series.