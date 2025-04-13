Miami Heat News

Billy Donovan says Lonzo Ball will miss play-in game vs. Heat unless something ‘happens significantly’

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Lonzo Ball Chicago Bulls
Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds in the Eastern Conference — the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat — will duke it out in a play-in game. The losing team will see its season come to a close, while the team that wins will move on to face the loser of the other Eastern Conference play-in matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic.

Unfortunately for the Bulls, they will in all likelihood be without point guard Lonzo Ball for the important contest against Miami. According to Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, unless something “happens significantly between now and Wednesday,” Ball will be sidelined with a wrist injury.

Ball hasn’t seen the court for Chicago since the team beat the Toronto Raptors all the way back on Feb. 28, and he appeared in less than half of the Bulls’ 82 games in the regular season.

Injuries have been a major obstacle for Ball for the entirety of his stint in Chicago. He missed all of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons due to injury woes, and he hasn’t played in more than 35 games in any one season as a Bull.

Other backcourt players nursing injuries for the Bulls include Ayo Dosunmu (who’s out for the season), Tre Jones (who’s been in a walking boot) and Josh Giddey (who seems to be on track to play against the Heat).

While Chicago’s injury situation is worth monitoring, how Miami fared against the Bulls during the regular season might not give fans of the Heat much confidence heading into the game.

Simply put, Chicago had Miami’s number, as the Bulls came out on top in every one of the three regular-season matchups. The Heat and Bulls most recently faced off on April 9, and Chicago earned an eight-point victory.

Still, with any luck, the Heat will beat the Bulls on Wednesday and win another play-in contest in order to qualify for the playoffs once again. If Miami misses the playoffs, it will mark the team’s first absence since the year 2019. Miami finished the 2018-19 regular season with a record below .500 but was still a couple games better than this season’s Heat squad.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a 23-year-old sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA.

Heat Nation Buzz

Miami Heat
Why Miami Heat fans should still keep their plans open for a playoff series starting next week
Editorials
Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier
Ranking the 3 biggest disappointments of the Heat’s disastrous 2024-25 season
Editorials
Kel'el Ware
5 reasons the Miami Heat struck gold with No. 15 pick Kel’el Ware
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young
Why the Miami Heat need to go all in for Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Kel'el Ware Miami Heat
Erik Spoelstra says Kel’el Ware has gotten better ‘every single moment’: ‘He’s contributing to winning’
Miami Heat News
Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies
Ex-Miami Heat guard leaves message for Ja Morant after copying his viral 3-point celebration
Miami Heat News
Andrew Wiggins Miami Heat
Andrew Wiggins targeting return in near future from ‘frustrating’ hamstring injury
Miami Heat News
Andrew Wiggins Miami Heat
Report: Miami Heat will remain undermanned on Thursday as they fight to keep win streak alive
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?