Bam Adebayo’s emphatic reaction to Gabe Vincent leaving Heat for Lakers

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo reacted to the news that guard Gabe Vincent is leaving the Heat in free agency.

Vincent reportedly agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Free agent guard Gabe Vincent has agreed on a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Vincent’s agent, Bill Neff, negotiated the new deal for a tremendous undrafted success story. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

Adebayo posted an upbeat message showing support for his former teammate cashing in on a big new contract.

Vincent, who went undrafted in his journey to the NBA, had been a key piece for the Heat the last few seasons. He started for the team down the stretch of the 2022-23 season and in the playoffs over veteran guard Kyle Lowry who was dealing with a knee injury.

A strong perimeter defender, Vincent became a better offensive player over the years with Miami. During the 2022-23 season, he averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 33.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers needed to add some guard depth with Austin Reaves (restricted free agent), D’Angelo Russell (unrestricted free agent), Dennis Schroder (unrestricted free agent) and Lonnie Walker IV (unrestricted free agent) all hitting free agency this offseason.

Vincent gives the team a solid guard that can handle the rock and play off the ball when asked. He did a great job of balancing the role alongside Jimmy Butler in Miami, and now Vincent will have a chance to play with an all-time great in LeBron James.

It’s cool to see Adebayo supporting Vincent even though the two will no longer be teammates with the Heat. Vincent’s hard work on smaller contracts after being undrafted gave him the chance to truly cash in as a free agent this offseason.

The Heat now have a hole at the point guard spot on their roster. Lowry is still under contract for the 2023-24 season, but his production has not been at the same level it was prior to coming to Miami.

The Heat may have to be active in the trade market – or the free agent market – this offseason to find a true replacement for Vincent.

Vincent appeared in 68 games for Miami last season, making 34 starts and playing 25.9 minutes per game. That’s a major role that needs to be filled ahead of the 2023-24 season.