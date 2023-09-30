Miami Heat News

Bam Adebayo says 3-point shot will become bigger part of his game in 2023-24 NBA season

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat star big man Bam Adebayo attempted just 12 shots from behind the three-point arc during the 2022-23 regular season and made one of them. But he recently said that the 2023-24 season is when the three-point shot will become a bigger part of his game.

“Yeah,” Adebayo told the Miami Herald when asked if this year is the year that the three-point shot will become a bigger part of his game. “Talking to Spo (Erik Spoelstra), obviously he wants me to keep improving. I obviously want to keep improving. Obviously, it’s a big emphasis to us because when everybody can space the floor, we’re a better team hands down. So, yeah.”

Adebayo was selected with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one season playing college basketball at the University of Kentucky. He averaged 13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game in 38 appearances with the Wildcats during the 2016-17 season (all starts).

The 6-foot-9 big man has played six seasons in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Heat franchise. He averaged 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game across 75 games played with the Heat in the 2022-23 regular season (all starts). Adebayo also shot the ball with impressive accuracy from the field, seeing as how he converted 54.0 percent of his field-goal attempts.

Adebayo earned an All-Star nod — the second of his pro career — along with a spot on the All-Defensive Second Team for his contributions on both ends of the court during the regular season.

The 26-year-old managed to carry over his excellent play from the 2022-23 regular season into the 2023 playoffs. Arguably his best series of the 2023 playoffs came against Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. Adebayo averaged 21.8 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game during the championship series while shooting 45.5 percent from the field.

The big man’s heroics during the NBA Finals weren’t enough for the Heat to beat the Nuggets, though, as Denver eliminated the Heat in five games to win the title.

Here’s to hoping that Adebayo will be taking and making multiple 3-pointers per game during the 2023-24 regular season. After all, if he can add a reliable three-point shot to his offensive arsenal, opposing teams will have a more difficult time defending him.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a 23-year-old sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA.

Heat Nation Buzz

Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials
Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum
NBA experts preview Eastern Conference Finals matchup between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Damian Lillard and Kyle Lowry
NBA insider details how Suns interest in Kyle Lowry may have given Damian Lillard hope he’d land with Heat
Miami Heat News
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. gets real on being named heavily in Damian Lillard trade rumors
Miami Heat News
Tyler Herro
Tyler Herro’s hilarious, playful response to surviving another round of trade rumors
Miami Heat News
R.J. Hampton
Report: Miami Heat make several roster moves in wake of Damian Lillard landing with Milwaukee Bucks
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?