Bam Adebayo made holidays special for 10 high school students by treating them to unforgettable Miami trip

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo helped 10 high school students through his foundation last week, treating the kids to a holiday trip in Miami.

“The 10 male students were treated to three action-packed days in Miami, where they had housing, three meals a day as well as receiving various tours,” the Miami Herald’s Jason Dill wrote.

The students, who were from Greensboro, N.C., received a variety of unique experiences during the three-day adventure.

“Those included an estate tour, squid dissection and career panel with Adebayo’s manager, chef and personal trainer on December 27; a riding tour of Miami, a visit to a recording studio, getting a Miami Marlins stadium tour and a meet and greet with Adebayo at the Heat-[Los Angeles] Lakers game on December 28; a personal ride in a Corvette, classes on dining, business and dress etiquette, a University of Miami tour and a book reading with discussion on Dec. 29,” Dill wrote.

It’s a terrific gesture from Adebayo, who clearly cares about giving back. He has close ties to North Carolina, as he moved there when he was seven years old.

It’s great to see such an influential player like Adebayo trying to educate and help the next generation.

On the floor this season, Adebayo has once again been the anchor of Miami’s defense. He’s averaging 9.9 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks per game in the 2022-23 campaign. Adebayo could be on his way to his fourth All-Defensive team.

The former first-round pick has also improved his offensive game. He’s averaging a career-high 21.5 points per game this season. With Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro both missing time at points in the 2022-23 campaign, Adebayo has had to shoulder a bigger load on offense.

The Heat got off to a bit of a slow start this season, but they’ve played better lately and currently hold the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference. The team has a 20-18 record through 38 games so far.

A star at the University of Kentucky before getting drafted by the Heat, Adebayo is becoming a great role model for the next generation of students and student-athletes.

He’s shown that making a positive impact is a very important thing to him, and it will be interesting to see what he does next through his foundation.