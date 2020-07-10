Report: ‘Strong Likelihood’ That Miami Heat’s First Scrimmage in NBA Bubble Will Be Televised

Recently, the NBA announced that all teams participating in the season restart in Orlando, Fla, would be playing three scrimmages prior to the official resumption of the season on July 30.

The Miami Heat’s first scrimmage, which will be against the Sacramento Kings on July 22, is reportedly expected to be televised by Fox Sports Sun.

Per source, strong likelihood that Fox Sports Sun will carry Heat scrimmage opener July 22 Vs Sacramento. TBD on two other Heat scrimmages. And all Heat seeding, playoff games to be televised. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 10, 2020

If this does indeed happen, it will be the first look fans get at the Heat since the suspension of the NBA’s season back in March.

The last game the Heat played before the suspension of the season was when they hosted the Charlotte Hornets on March 11. The Hornets won the game by a score of 109-98.

The Heat’s two other scrimmages will be against the Utah Jazz, on July 25, and the Memphis Grizzlies, on July 28.

Currently, the Heat have a record of 41-24 and sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Miami’s first official game back will be on Aug. 1 against the Denver Nuggets.