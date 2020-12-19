- Report: Some in Miami Heat organization viewed KZ Okpala as better prospect than Tyler Herro
Report: Some in Miami Heat organization viewed KZ Okpala as better prospect than Tyler Herro
- Updated: December 19, 2020
There are some people in the Miami Heat organization who reportedly saw KZ Okpala as a better prospect than Tyler Herro.
As noted on @fiveonthefloor5, there are some in Heat organization who viewed Okpala as a better prospect than Herro
— Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) December 19, 2020
Okpala appeared in just five games for the Heat last season. He averaged 1.4 points and 1.0 rebound per game in just over five minutes per contest.
Herro, on the other hand, averaged 16.0 points per game in the playoffs and helped lead Miami to the NBA Finals.
However, Okpala showcased some of his potential in the Heat’s preseason win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday.
The 21-year-old scored 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field. He hit six 3-pointers and added five rebounds as well.
Okpala certainly has potential to be a solid player, and Miami would surely like to see him perform like that in regular season games this year.
Herro, who was the No. 13 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is currently the much better player, but there is a chance Okpala could catch him.
Regardless, Miami is in a good spot since it has both under contract. There is no such thing as having too much talent on a roster in the NBA.
The Heat open the 2020-21 season on Dec. 23 against the Orlando Magic.
