Report: Sacramento Kings Request to Interview Miami Heat Executive for Head of Basketball Operations
- Updated: September 8, 2020
The Sacramento Kings are preparing to interview Miami Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon for their next head of basketball operations, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Sam Amick.
“The Sacramento Kings have formally begun their search for the next head of basketball operations,” Charania and Amick wrote.
“The Kings have requested permission to interview the following candidates, sources have told The Athletic: Timberwolves executive vice president Sachin Gupta, Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon, Nuggets GM Calvin Booth, Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon, Rockets assistant GM Monte McNair and former Hawks GM Wes Wilcox.
“Interviews are expected to begin as soon as this week, sources said.”
Simon has been in the Heat organizations for 25 years.
This season was his first as Miami’s vice president of basketball operations and assistant general manager.
He has helped guide Miami to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference this season.
With the acquisition of Jimmy Butler this past offseason, the Heat are now up 3-1 on the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
The Kings parted ways with general manager Vlade Divac following the 2019-20 regular season.
