Report: Victor Oladipo expected to leave Miami Heat in free agency

Victor Oladipo seemingly did enough during his shortened 2021-22 NBA season to earn interest from a number of teams around the league. As a result, he is reportedly not expected to re-sign with the Miami Heat.

The Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons are teams that are reportedly interested in signing the veteran guard.

“Victor Oladipo is not expected to return to the Heat and is said to have interest from Washington, Denver and Detroit, in the salary range of the taxpayer MLE,” Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report wrote.

It’s not all that shocking that learn that there are other teams in the NBA interested in adding the two-time All-Star. Though he missed the majority of the 2021-22 regular season as he recovered from surgery, he showed flashes of the player he once was.

He also had several brilliant outings during the Heat’s long playoff run. With a full offseason ahead of him, he is expected to be even better next season.

For many Heat fans, it would be sad to see him go, but it would also be wonderful to know that the Heat played a pivotal role in helping such a talented player move past some pretty serious injuries to get his career back on track.