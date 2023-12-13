Report: Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo expected to make Miami Heat returns by end of December

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and big man Bam Adebayo reportedly are both expected to return to the team by the end of December.

“Guard Tyler Herro posted video of social-media of his latest workout, with an expectation of those close to the situation of a return before the end of the month,” the Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman wrote. “Herro has been sidelined with a sprained ankle since Nov. 8, but has upped his work in recent days. “Similarly, there also is optimism of a return soon from center Bam Adebayo, who has been out since Dec. 2 with a bruised hip. “Both are expected back before the Heat head west for a six-game western swing after Christmas.”

This is great news for the Heat, as they’ve been forced to rely on other players in their rotation – and star Jimmy Butler – with Adebayo and Herro sidelined. Both Adebayo and Herro are extremely important to Miami’s offensive attack, and Adebayo is one of the best defensive bigs in the NBA.

Herro has been limited to just eight games this season, but he was playing well for the Heat before spraining his ankle. A part of trade rumors in the offseason, Herro is averaging 22.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from 3 for Miami this season.

He had scored at least 22 points in six straight games before playing just 8:10 on Nov. 8 against the Memphis Grizzlies because of his ankle injury.

When he returns, Herro should take on a lead scoring role for Miami, and he will also likely help out more as a ball-handler on offense since Dru Smith is out for the season.

Adebayo has missed the last four games for Miami, and he’s been ruled out for Wednesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets as well.

The two-time All-Star is averaging a career-high 22.3 points per game this season to go with 9.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field.

The Heat are 13-10, showing that they can survive injuries to some of their best players, but the team would love to have both Herro and Adebayo back sooner rather than later.

The team’s trip out West begins on Dec. 28 against the Golden State Warriors, but it appears both players are expected back by then. That will be helpful, as the Heat play Golden State, the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns before returning home on Jan. 8 to take on the Houston Rockets.