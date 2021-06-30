Report: Tim Hardaway Jr. would ‘love’ to join Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are likely looking for some offensive help at the guard spot, and the Dallas Mavericks’ Tim Hardaway Jr. is reportedly interested in helping.

“As the beginning of free agency gets closer and closer, I can report that Tim Hardaway Jr is intrigued by the idea of landing in Miami and would love to join the Heat, a league source tells Five Reasons,” wrote Greg Sylvander of Five Reasons Sports Network. “However, the timing of free agency and contract details are perceived as likely challenges by Hardaway and his camp, according to the same sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity.”

Longtime Heat fans are certainly familiar with the Hardaway name. Hardaway Jr.’s father played in Miami during the late 1990s when the team had its first wave of real success.

The younger Hardaway had a nice season for the Mavs, averaging an efficient 16.6 points per game and shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point range.

Not all is peachy with the Mavs right now. Luka Doncic, their 22-year-old phenom, is a year away from becoming a free agent himself, and owner Mark Cuban may be starting to feel the pressure of doing whatever it takes to keep the Slovenian native in Dallas.

That uncertainly could just be the impetus towards the younger Hardaway relocating to South Florida.

A lack of offensive firepower and outside shooting was one of the Heat’s biggest weaknesses this season and no doubt contributed to their sweep in the first round of the playoffs.

One thing is for sure: One year after reaching the NBA Finals, team president Pat Riley will not stand pat with a roster that many felt was underwhelming this year.