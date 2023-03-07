Report: Kyle Lowry could return within next week for Miami Heat

There is optimism that Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry will return before the end of the season and possibly within the next week, according to the Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang.

“While the Heat has not offered a definitive timetable for Lowry’s return, there’s optimism within the organization that he’ll return before the end of the season and possibly within the next week with 16 regular-season games left,” Chiang wrote.

It had previously been reported that Lowry believes that his knee is not currently healthy enough for him to play effectively.

The Heat are certainly hoping that Lowry will return to the lineup, as they have a rather short guard rotation when he is out. Gabe Vincent has slid into the starting lineup in Lowry’s place.

Behind Vincent, the Heat have used Victor Oladipo as one of the primary ball-handlers in the offense with Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler also taking on some of those duties.

Even though Lowry hasn’t had a great 2022-23 season, he still is an experienced, veteran point guard that can lead the team’s offense when needed.

The six-time All-Star is averaging 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 39.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range in the 2022-23 campaign.

While those aren’t awful numbers, Lowry’s efficiency has been the biggest issue for him this season. He’s shooting his worst percentage from beyond the arc since the 2009-10 season when he was with the Houston Rockets.

When Miami acquired him from the Toronto Raptors in a sign-and-trade deal before last season, it likely wasn’t expecting such a drop-off in Lowry’s shooting from deep.

Lowry has missed 13 straight games with the knee injury, but the team is staying afloat in the Eastern Conference, going 6-7 in those games. The Heat picked up back-to-back important wins over the Atlanta Hawks to give them a cushion on the No. 7 seed in the conference.

The Heat have 16 games remaining this season, so there is still time for Lowry to return and get his legs under him ahead of the postseason. The Heat would be in the play-in tournament if the season ended today, but they are hoping to at least move into the No. 6 spot by the end of the regular season.