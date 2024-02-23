Report: There’s been ‘recent dialogue’ about Miami Heat hosting All-Star Weekend in the future

Per a report from the Miami Herald‘s Anthony Chiang, the Miami Heat and the NBA have recently talked about the team hosting All-Star Weekend in Miami down the line.

“According to sources familiar with the situation, there has been recent dialogue between the Heat and NBA regarding the possibility of putting All-Star Weekend in Miami at some point in the future,” Chiang wrote. “But those talks have not yet produced much progress.”

The league recently held the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. Mac McClung won the Slam Dunk Contest, while Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard — who the Heat were interested in trading for ahead of the 2023-24 regular season — won the 3-Point Contest.

Additionally, Team Pacers — led by Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton — won the Kia Skills Challenge.

The 2025 All-Star Weekend is slated to happen in San Francisco. More specifically, festivities will take place at Chase Center, which is the Golden State Warriors’ home arena.

The Warriors have been one of the more successful franchises in the NBA in the 21st century, considering they have won four titles since the year 2015. Much of their collective success this century can be attributed to the play of guard Stephen Curry, who has staked his claim as arguably the greatest shooter from 3-point range in the history of the league.

The Heat have hosted All-Star Weekend just once in the history of the storied franchise, and that came all the way back in 1990, when Miami played its home games at Miami Arena. Miami now hosts opposing teams at Kaseya Center.

Bam Adebayo — who is averaging 20.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 78.4 percent from the free-throw line in 45 games with the Heat during the 2023-24 regular season — was the lone Miami player to participate in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. He ended up with three points, two rebounds and two assists for the Eastern Conference in the team’s 25-point victory over the Western Conference.

Considering the beautiful weather in Miami coupled with the team success that the Heat have enjoyed in recent years, Miami might stand out as an ideal city to host an All-Star Weekend in the future.