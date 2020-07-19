Report: Near Certainty That Victor Oladipo Lands on Miami Heat in Next Couple Years

Although the Miami Heat have unexpectedly become a very good team this season, many outside of South Florida would argue its not a true title contender yet.

Adding another star would vastly help its chances, and according to WPLG’s Clay Ferraro, that next Heat star will likely be Victor Oladipo.

Oladipo joined the Indiana Pacers for the 2017-18 season in the trade that sent Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oladipo averaged 23.1 points, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals that year, earning his first All-Star bid.

A season later, however, he suffered a major quad injury, and he didn’t return until shortly before this season went on hiatus.

Oladipo is just 28 years of age, which means that, assuming he fully recovers and returns to form, he could help the Heat contend for a title for several years to come.

The Indiana University product is under contract until the end of next season. If he doesn’t sign an extension to remain with the Pacers, he’s slated to be part of what could be an immensely talented 2021 free agent class.

That class could include reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is almost certainly another target for the Heat.