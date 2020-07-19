- Report: Near Certainty That Victor Oladipo Lands on Miami Heat in Next Couple Years
- Andre Iguodala Lists Several Similarities Between Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry
- Goran Dragic Says Miami Heat’s Heartfelt Gesture for Their Players Has Impressed Players on Other Teams
- Major Update Offered on When Bam Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn Expected to Join Miami Heat
- Erik Spoelstra Identifies Key Areas Where Miami Heat Must Improve to Be Ready for Season
- Tyler Herro Says He’s Been Studying Avery Bradley and Patrick Beverley to Improve Defense
- Tyler Herro Makes Strong Declaration on Future: ‘I Plan on Being an All-Star’
- Meyers Leonard Destroys Jordan Clarkson in Beer Drinking Contest: ‘Get Him the F–k Out of Here’
- Report: Erik Spoelstra Punished Miami Heat With ‘Grueling’ Practice After Losing to Lowly Washington Wizards
- Duncan Robinson Reveals How Erik Spoelstra Convinced Him to Join Miami Heat
Report: Near Certainty That Victor Oladipo Lands on Miami Heat in Next Couple Years
- Updated: July 18, 2020
Although the Miami Heat have unexpectedly become a very good team this season, many outside of South Florida would argue its not a true title contender yet.
Adding another star would vastly help its chances, and according to WPLG’s Clay Ferraro, that next Heat star will likely be Victor Oladipo.
View this post on Instagram
“I would be surprised if Victor Oladipo were NOT in a Heat uniform in the next couple of years…” 🔥👀🔥 Special Thanks to Clay Ferraro, Local Channel 10 News Sportscaster for taking time out of his BUSY Schedule to Join the ‘Friends of Five’ Show💯part of the @5reasonssports Network🙌 Please Follow on Twitter☝️FOR MORE💯💯💯 @claywplg
Oladipo joined the Indiana Pacers for the 2017-18 season in the trade that sent Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oladipo averaged 23.1 points, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals that year, earning his first All-Star bid.
A season later, however, he suffered a major quad injury, and he didn’t return until shortly before this season went on hiatus.
Oladipo is just 28 years of age, which means that, assuming he fully recovers and returns to form, he could help the Heat contend for a title for several years to come.
The Indiana University product is under contract until the end of next season. If he doesn’t sign an extension to remain with the Pacers, he’s slated to be part of what could be an immensely talented 2021 free agent class.
That class could include reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is almost certainly another target for the Heat.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login