Report: Some rival executives and agents believe Tyler Herro’s next contract could be close to a max deal

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro’s next contract could be close to a max deal, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer.

Herro is in the middle of a career season in the 2021-22 campaign, and some rival executives and agents apparently think he could receive a max extension in the near future. Herro is eligible for a contract extension this coming offseason.

“Some rival executives and agents polled by B/R believe Herro’s next deal may approach his five-year, $184 million maximum,” Fischer wrote. “Others have pointed more toward Jaylen Brown’s recent structure of a four-year, $106 million deal.”

The Heat have already built a solid core of Herro, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry, but it is unclear if the team is willing to pay top dollar to keep Herro in Miami.

This season, Herro is averaging a career-high 20.7 points per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc. He is also putting up 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the Heat.

Miami took Herro with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The University of Kentucky product has blossomed into one of the game’s best young scorers, as he has increased his points per game average each season that he’s been in the NBA.

Miami acquired Lowry in a sign-and-trade deal this past offseason, and the Heat may want to keep their core four players together for the foreseeable future if they continue to have a ton of success this season.

The Heat lead the Eastern Conference with a 44-23 record and hold a two-game lead on the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, who are second in the conference.

If Herro continues to produce at a high level, it’s going to be hard for Miami to justify not giving him a major extension when the time comes.