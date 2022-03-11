- Report: Some rival executives and agents believe Tyler Herro’s next contract could be close to a max deal
- Report: League insiders maintain the Miami Heat would trade Tyler Herro for a chance to land the ‘right superior talent’
- Devin Booker heaps massive praise upon Miami Heat rising star Tyler Herro
- Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo admits that he’s ‘not even close’ to finding his rhythm again
- Report: Devin Booker to make return for Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night vs. Miami Heat
- Report: Jimmy Butler could miss Miami Heat’s showdown vs. Phoenix Suns with illness
- Dwyane Wade reveals nature of his relationship with new co-worker Danny Ainge after acrimonious Heat-Celtics rivalry
- Victor Oladipo speaks out on season debut with Miami Heat: ‘My whole life I’ve been resilient’
- Erik Spoelstra unveils game plan for Victor Oladipo’s season debut
- Report: Miami Heat ink Haywood Highsmith to 3-year deal
Report: Some rival executives and agents believe Tyler Herro’s next contract could be close to a max deal
- Updated: March 11, 2022
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro’s next contract could be close to a max deal, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer.
Herro is in the middle of a career season in the 2021-22 campaign, and some rival executives and agents apparently think he could receive a max extension in the near future. Herro is eligible for a contract extension this coming offseason.
“Some rival executives and agents polled by B/R believe Herro’s next deal may approach his five-year, $184 million maximum,” Fischer wrote. “Others have pointed more toward Jaylen Brown’s recent structure of a four-year, $106 million deal.”
The Heat have already built a solid core of Herro, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry, but it is unclear if the team is willing to pay top dollar to keep Herro in Miami.
This season, Herro is averaging a career-high 20.7 points per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc. He is also putting up 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the Heat.
Miami took Herro with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The University of Kentucky product has blossomed into one of the game’s best young scorers, as he has increased his points per game average each season that he’s been in the NBA.
Miami acquired Lowry in a sign-and-trade deal this past offseason, and the Heat may want to keep their core four players together for the foreseeable future if they continue to have a ton of success this season.
The Heat lead the Eastern Conference with a 44-23 record and hold a two-game lead on the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, who are second in the conference.
If Herro continues to produce at a high level, it’s going to be hard for Miami to justify not giving him a major extension when the time comes.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login