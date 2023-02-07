Report: Some inside Miami Heat organization think O.G. Anunoby is already a top-20 2-way player

There are a lot of great players out there in the NBA, and Toronto Raptors wing O.G. Anunoby is certainly one of them. According to a recent report, some people within the Miami Heat consider Anunoby to be a top-20 two-way player in the league already.

There are some inside the Heat organization who think he is a top-20 2-way player already. Nothing imminent that we can report. But something to watch. https://t.co/HlLjd5KLpJ — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) February 7, 2023

As NBA fans know well, a two-way player is any player who has the ability to produce on both the offensive and defensive ends on the floor. Two-way players are heavily coveted across the league, as they contribute in multiple ways and can increase the kind of flexibility that a coach has when it comes to schemes and plays.

A two-way wing like Anunoby is especially valued in today’s NBA because he can defend multiple positions and open up lanes on the offensive side thanks to his ability to shoot from deep.

At 25 years old, Anunoby already has a rather impressive resume. So far this season, he’s averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. He would be an incredible addition for any team in the league.

When it comes to that topic, Anunoby is one of a few players on the Raptors roster that may be gettable ahead of the deadline. The Raptors currently sit in the No. 11 spot in the Eastern Conference and seem very open to blowing up their current roster in order to land young players and future assets to build around young star Scottie Barnes.

Anunoby was recently listed by a general manager in the Eastern Conference as the best available player at the trade deadline.

Unfortunately for the Heat, they may already be priced out of the Anunoby market. According to recent indications, there is one mystery team that offered three first-round draft picks in exchange for Anunoby. The fact that the Raptors didn’t bite on that offer indicates that they think they can get even more.

So, while the Heat may have serious interest in Anunoby, it seems likely that he’ll remain just of their reach. Unfortunately for Heat fans, that has been a trend that they’ve had to get used to in recent years.