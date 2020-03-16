Report: Several Executives Were ‘Praying’ for Miami Heat to Beat Milwaukee Bucks in Playoffs

While the status of the NBA season remains uncertain due to the coronavirus, a new report indicates that any potential playoff series between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks will have some executives rooting for the Heat to knock off the top-seeded Bucks.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report looked at Giannis Antetokounmpo’s tenuous future with the Bucks, given his potential free agent status next year.

Those executives are hoping that the frustration of not reaching the finals for a second consecutive year will compel Antetokounmpo to reject any contract extension offers by the Bucks.

“Several competing executives couldn’t wait for the postseason to see if the Bucks could advance beyond the Eastern Conference Finals, where they were stopped by Leonard and the Toronto Raptors last year,” Pincus wrote. “They hoped anything but an NBA Finals appearance—and possibly a title—could sour Antetokounmpo on Milwaukee. “In other words, those executives praying for the Bucks to have an early exit will immediately become the biggest fans of whichever team advances to a second-round series against Milwaukee (the Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers or Philadelphia 76ers, based on the temporarily frozen standings).”

An early exit would make the Bucks more likely to consider a trade, with the Heat among the teams that are seeking his services.

It’s appearing more likely that if play does resume this season, the league will immediately commence with the postseason.

If the top four seeds then advance in the first round of the playoffs, that would pit the Bucks against the Heat.

Exactly what the Heat would have to give up in any trade is unknown, though the Los Angeles Lakers gave up multiple young players and future draft assets to acquire Anthony Davis. That move has been a success, with the Lakers having compiled the best record in the Western Conference this season.