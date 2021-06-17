Report: Rumors of Erik Spoelstra leaving Miami Heat for Portland Trail Blazers are 'dead' - Heat Nation

- Report: Rumors of Erik Spoelstra leaving Miami Heat for Portland Trail Blazers are ‘dead’
- Meyers Leonard reflects on his journey these last 3 months: ‘I’m so thankful through a very dark moment’
- Report: Kyle Lowry on top of Miami Heat’s wish list this offseason
- Report: Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler opts to skip upcoming Tokyo Olympics
- Udonis Haslem details why LeBron James and Dwyane Wade would ‘go at it’ during beginning of Big 3 era
- Report: Jimmy Butler becomes only Miami Heat player to make All-NBA team this season
- Report: Erik Spoelstra being ‘discussed internally’ in Portland for head coaching position
- Report: Miami Heat ‘attractive’ destination for Damian Lillard if he asks out of Portland
- Report: Jimmy Butler expected to accept Miami Heat’s extension offer
- Report: Andre Drummond is on the Miami Heat’s radar
Report: Rumors of Erik Spoelstra leaving Miami Heat for Portland Trail Blazers are ‘dead’
- Updated: June 17, 2021
The Miami Heat will have Erik Spoelstra as their head coach for another season.
The rumor that Spoelstra could leave and take the opening as the Portland Trail Blazers head coach reportedly is dead.
A source close to me that has intimate knowledge of the situation has told me that any rumors involving Erik Spoelstra and the Trail Blazers are dead, he is staying in Miami.
— Travis Demers (@travisdemers) June 16, 2021
This is great news for the Heat, as Spoelstra led the team to the NBA Finals during the 2019-20 season and has also won two NBA titles as the Heat’s head coach.
Spoelstra took over as the head coach in Miami at the beginning of the 2008-09 season.
Miami has made the playoffs in 10 of the 13 seasons that Spoelstra has been at the helm, and it has made five NBA Finals appearances.
The Heat were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks this season, but there is a hope that they can retool the roster to make another Finals run with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
For his career, Spoelstra has a 607-424 record in the regular season, and he’s also 85-58 in the playoffs.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login