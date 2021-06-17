Report: Rumors of Erik Spoelstra leaving Miami Heat for Portland Trail Blazers are 'dead' - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat will have Erik Spoelstra as their head coach for another season.

The rumor that Spoelstra could leave and take the opening as the Portland Trail Blazers head coach reportedly is dead.

A source close to me that has intimate knowledge of the situation has told me that any rumors involving Erik Spoelstra and the Trail Blazers are dead, he is staying in Miami. — Travis Demers (@travisdemers) June 16, 2021

This is great news for the Heat, as Spoelstra led the team to the NBA Finals during the 2019-20 season and has also won two NBA titles as the Heat’s head coach.

Spoelstra took over as the head coach in Miami at the beginning of the 2008-09 season.

Miami has made the playoffs in 10 of the 13 seasons that Spoelstra has been at the helm, and it has made five NBA Finals appearances.

The Heat were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks this season, but there is a hope that they can retool the roster to make another Finals run with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

For his career, Spoelstra has a 607-424 record in the regular season, and he’s also 85-58 in the playoffs.