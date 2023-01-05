- Report: Rival executives believe Miami Heat could target Zach LaVine if Chicago Bulls make him available
- Report: Miami Heat monitoring John Collins’ situation in Atlanta
- Report: Miami Heat only interested in Jae Crowder in buyout situation
- Bam Adebayo made holidays special for 10 high school students by treating them to unforgettable Miami trip
- Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler admits he’s not fully healthy
- Dwyane Wade reacts to stark comparison of Tyler Herro’s game-winner vs. his against Bulls
- Dwyane Wade applauds Ryan Clark for how gracefully he spoke about Damar Hamlin tragedy on TV
- Brian Windhorst hypothesizes Heat trading Kyle Lowry to Wolves for D’Angelo Russell
- Jimmy Butler offers cautiously optimistic update on his nagging knee injury
- Gilbert Arenas says Heat have some of best-looking cheerleaders in NBA: ‘You’re calling timeouts just to look at the performance’
Report: Rival executives believe Miami Heat could target Zach LaVine if Chicago Bulls make him available
- Updated: January 5, 2023
Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls are in a tough spot right now, as they sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with a 17-21 record.
Trade rumors continue to surround the organization, and some rival executives are keeping an eye on the Miami Heat as a team that might be interested in the talented guard if the Bulls make him available before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
“If the Chicago Bulls make Zach LaVine available before the trade deadline, rival executives are keeping an eye on several teams who could have interest in trading for him, including the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Miami Heat,” said HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.
LaVine has already been linked with multiple teams. It was also recently reported that the two-time All-Star has privately questioned his role with the franchise at times.
It remains to be seen whether or not the Bulls have any real interest in trading one of their franchise cornerstones. They would likely ask for plenty of valuable assets in exchange for the former first-round pick.
It seems reasonable to believe that the team would require a package similar to the one that the Utah Jazz received for Donovan Mitchell over the summer. Miami would likely not be able to reach that itself.
Maybe star guard Tyler Herro, who agreed to an extension with the Heat in early October, would be the headliner in a potential package for LaVine. However, trading him would be difficult due to the poison pill provision in his contract. That provision is reportedly in place until July 1.
The Heat have been fairly inconsistent this season and could definitely use LaVine’s help. Miami is currently eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 20-19 record. It suffered arguably its worst loss of the season on Wednesday night to a Los Angeles Lakers team that was without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LaVine is averaging 22.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest while knocking down 45.7 percent of his attempts from the field and 37.8 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. He is in the first year of a five-year contract he signed with the Bulls in the offseason.
Chicago and Miami have already faced off twice this season and won’t play each other again until March.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login