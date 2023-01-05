Report: Rival executives believe Miami Heat could target Zach LaVine if Chicago Bulls make him available

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls are in a tough spot right now, as they sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with a 17-21 record.

Trade rumors continue to surround the organization, and some rival executives are keeping an eye on the Miami Heat as a team that might be interested in the talented guard if the Bulls make him available before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

“If the Chicago Bulls make Zach LaVine available before the trade deadline, rival executives are keeping an eye on several teams who could have interest in trading for him, including the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Miami Heat,” said HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

LaVine has already been linked with multiple teams. It was also recently reported that the two-time All-Star has privately questioned his role with the franchise at times.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Bulls have any real interest in trading one of their franchise cornerstones. They would likely ask for plenty of valuable assets in exchange for the former first-round pick.

It seems reasonable to believe that the team would require a package similar to the one that the Utah Jazz received for Donovan Mitchell over the summer. Miami would likely not be able to reach that itself.

Maybe star guard Tyler Herro, who agreed to an extension with the Heat in early October, would be the headliner in a potential package for LaVine. However, trading him would be difficult due to the poison pill provision in his contract. That provision is reportedly in place until July 1.

The Heat have been fairly inconsistent this season and could definitely use LaVine’s help. Miami is currently eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 20-19 record. It suffered arguably its worst loss of the season on Wednesday night to a Los Angeles Lakers team that was without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

LaVine is averaging 22.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest while knocking down 45.7 percent of his attempts from the field and 37.8 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. He is in the first year of a five-year contract he signed with the Bulls in the offseason.

Chicago and Miami have already faced off twice this season and won’t play each other again until March.