Report: Ray Allen to embark on exciting new career path
- Updated: August 20, 2021
It looks like Miami Heat legend Ray Allen has found his next endeavor.
He has seemingly accepted a position coaching a high school basketball team.
Congratulations to Ray Allen on his head coaching position at Gulliver Prep. pic.twitter.com/XYIk7Ssyur
— Mia High School Bask (@miamidadebb) August 20, 2021
Allen, a Hall of Famer, has a great basketball mind. He should flourish in a coaching capacity.
The University of Connecticut product finished his career with averages of 18.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He is widely considered one of the best shooters in the history of the sport. He made 45.2 percent of his shots from the field and 40.0 percent of his shots from 3-point range throughout his career.
Allen was named to 10 All-Star teams during his time in the NBA, and above all, he won two titles. One of those titles came with Miami in the 2012-13 season. He had a massive hand in it.
He’ll now look to win some championships at the high school level. Many former professional players find it very gratifying to coach at an amateur level. Perhaps that will be the case for Allen.
