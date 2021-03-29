The Miami Heat had one of the best set of trade deadline transactions in the league by acquiring two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo, veteran Nemanja Bjelica and journeyman Trevor Ariza without having to forfeit any of their key young players.

Now, people around the league are closely monitoring Heat president Pat Riley with what more the Heat could be up to in the future.

“The Heat, one of the most active teams at the deadline, opened up all sorts of new possibilities,” wrote Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer. “People around the league are closely monitoring Miami after Pat Riley decided to not deal some of his best young talent to the [Toronto] Raptors for [Kyle] Lowry, instead acquiring Victor Oladipo from the [Houston] Rockets for a low price of a 2022 first-round pick swap, plus Kelly Olynyk and Avery Bradley.”

Numerous people were shocked the Heat were able to snatch Oladipo from the Rockets without having to part ways with any of their youngsters.

Most notably, the Heat held onto Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn through the deadline. Furthermore, the Heat didn’t have to give up any new first-round picks.

By keeping all of their best youngsters and not taking on extensive contracts, the Heat could be big players during the 2021 offseason. The franchise could sign a superstar with its cap space or pry one away with its collection of star youngsters.

“The Heat will have options, but there aren’t many elite players with a Hail Mary of becoming available before the 2021-22 season,” wrote O’Connor. “Two names to ponder: Kawhi Leonard and Bradley Beal.”

Beal, 27, is averaging a monster 31.3 points, 5.0 boards and 4.8 assists per game this season. However, the Washington Wizards have an abysmal 16-28 record.

As for Leonard, he’s enjoying a competitive run with the Los Angeles Clippers. If the Clippers fizzle out in the postseason like they did last year, they could lose appeal in Leonard’s eyes to stay.

Riley, who loves to lure big stars, and the Heat will surely find a way to land either player should they have the opportunity.