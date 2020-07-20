Report: Over 30 Players Follow Jimmy Butler’s Lead in His Latest Quest for Social Justice

Last week, it was reported that Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler wanted his No. 22 jersey to have no name on it for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

His reasoning was that he wanted to represent his belief that he is no different than anyone else of color in the United States despite his immense basketball talent.

While the NBA has yet to make a decision about his desire, Butler has apparently started a movement that now includes 30 other players who want to leave their jerseys blank as well.

Sources to @YahooSports: Contrary to reports Jimmy Butler’s jersey request is still under review and has not been denied. Butler wants to leave his nameplate on his jersey blank. Over 30 players have requested a blank nameplate on their jerseys — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) July 19, 2020

As part of an effort to raise awareness about racial inequality in the United States, the NBA has allowed players to replace their last names with social justice messages.

This of course comes on the heels of nationwide protests regarding police brutality against men and women of color.

With Butler’s powerful sentiment clearly gaining steam, it seems like it is only a matter of time before the NBA approves the players’ desires.

With the 2019-20 season starting back up in just under two weeks, it will be fascinating to see how the league’s stars use their platforms to keep the conversation about institutional racism going.