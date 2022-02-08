Report: Omer Yurtseven drawing lots of interest ahead of trade deadline

The Miami Heat currently sit atop the Eastern Conference with a solid 35-20 record. Despite dealing with many injury and health issues this season, the Heat have found ways to continue winning games.

Many of the team’s role players have stepped up when called upon. One player that has performed well so far this season is rookie big man Omer Yurtseven, and his performances seem to have drummed up some interest across the league.

As the deadline approaches, Miami has so far been reluctant to offer much future draft capital to sweeten any offer according to a source. could change before Thurs Omer Yurtseven is the player that has drawn the most outside interest among Heat bench strength @5ReasonsSports — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) February 8, 2022

Over a 10-game stretch earlier in the season, Yurtseven showed out, averaging 13.6 points, 13.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field. During that span, he was in the starting lineup.

The 23-year-old has since lost his spot in the rotation and hasn’t played much recently.

So far during the 2021-22 season, Yurtseven is averaging 6.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game. He has provided Miami with solid depth in the frontcourt, which is something the Heat surely value.

The Heat’s depth has been one of the main reasons why the team has performed so well in the current campaign. Miami is currently on a three-game winning streak and has only one more game left on its current road trip.

The Georgetown University product recently missed some time due to being in the league’s health and safety protocols, but he has since returned and played in Miami’s last two contests.

With the trade deadline extremely close and teams looking to make deals, it will be interesting to see what the Heat end up doing with Yurtseven.