Report: Omer Yurtseven could miss rest of season with ankle injury

Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven reportedly could be out for the entire 2022-23 season with an ankle injury.

It would be a major blow to the Heat’s depth at center behind Bam Adebayo, as the only other center on the roster is Dewayne Dedmon.

“The Miami Heat are facing the likelihood of being without Omer Yurtseven for an extended period, with a possibility of the second-year center being out for the season, the Sun Sentinel has learned,” the Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman wrote. “Out since the first exhibition with what the Heat have been listing as an ankle impingement, Yurtseven is facing the possibility of surgery that would not have him back until well after the turn of the calendar. Even without surgery, the absence would be extensive. “According to a source familiar with the injury, Yurtseven continues to seek further opinion for what appears to be a bone-spur issue.”

It seems like regardless of what Yurtseven does, he will miss a large chunk of the 2022-23 season.

Last season, the Heat big man appeared in 56 games, making 12 starts. He came up huge for the Heat when Bam Adebayo was sidelined due to injury. The 24-year-old averaged 5.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the field.

Miami will continue with Adebayo and Dedmon as the two main options at center. One can only wonder if the Heat will explore a trade or make a move for a free agent center with Yurtseven’s season in question.

Miami has gotten off to a slow start in the 2022-23 season, going 4-7 through its first 11 games. It’s unknown if Yurtseven would have played a big role this early in the season, but he may have gotten some minutes considering Dedmon has only played in nine of Miami’s 11 contests.

The veteran center is averaging 5.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 58.6 percent from the field. The Heat decided to bring back Dedmon, who was a free agent this past offseason, and that move is certainly paying off, given Yurtseven’s status.

Adebayo is an All-Star caliber player at the center position for Miami, but the depth behind him has been reduced to two aging veterans: Dedmon and Udonis Haslem, who could play center in a small-ball scenario.

Haslem, 42, has appeared in two games for the Heat so far this season.

During the preseason, the Heat started Yurtseven alongside Adebayo in their lone appearance together. Now, Heat fans will have to wonder what could have been this season with one half of that duo potentially sidelined for the rest of the season.

This is the final season on Yurtseven’s contract with Miami. With free agency looming in the coming offseason, it’s possible that the big man opts for surgery so he can rehab and recover in time to contribute to a team next season.