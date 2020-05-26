Report: NBA Insider Announces Exact Date League Is Targeting to Resume 2019-20 Season

The NBA reportedly is targeting July 22 to restart the 2019-20 season.

The league reportedly has discussed resuming the season at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

An NBA general manager said that teams expect to “know more after a conference call” that will occur later this week, according to Sports Illustrated’s Sam Amico.

FYI. One NBA GM tells https://t.co/2Z54V7hwwU that league is targeting July 22 as restart date. Expects to “know more after conference call” later in week. #NBA — AmicoHoops (@AmicoHoopsNet) May 26, 2020

The NBA has begun allowing teams to return to their facilities to conduct workouts on an optional basis.

There is an expectation that these workouts will be able to expand by June 1.

Teams also expect that around June 1 they’ll be allowed to expand workouts that are already underway with in-market players, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. https://t.co/CjZCT861o5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 20, 2020

The league has yet to announce a schedule or playoff format for when it returns.