 Report: NBA Insider Announces Exact Date League Is Targeting to Resume 2019-20 Season - Heat Nation
Home / Rumors / Report: NBA Insider Announces Exact Date League Is Targeting to Resume 2019-20 Season

Report: NBA Insider Announces Exact Date League Is Targeting to Resume 2019-20 Season

Adam Silver NBA

The NBA reportedly is targeting July 22 to restart the 2019-20 season.

The league reportedly has discussed resuming the season at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

An NBA general manager said that teams expect to “know more after a conference call” that will occur later this week, according to Sports Illustrated’s Sam Amico.

The NBA has begun allowing teams to return to their facilities to conduct workouts on an optional basis.

There is an expectation that these workouts will be able to expand by June 1.

The league has yet to announce a schedule or playoff format for when it returns.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login