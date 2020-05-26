- Report: NBA Insider Announces Exact Date League Is Targeting to Resume 2019-20 Season
- Report: Miami Heat on Track to Sign One Max Superstar Free Agent in 2021
- Video: Chris Bosh Hilariously Clowns LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in New Web Series
- Report: Pat Riley Not Expected to Travel With Miami Heat When Season Returns
- Video: Bradley Beal Says He Patterned His Game After ‘Midrange Killer’ Dwyane Wade’s
- Dwyane Wade Responds After Dennis Rodman Approves of His Hair Style
- Dwyane Wade Bestows Heavy Praise Upon Tua Tagovailoa: ‘It’s Going to Be Dolphins Town’
- Video: Dwyane Wade Switches Up Hairstyle Again With Bright Red Color Choice
- Andre Iguodala Hilariously Calls Upon Stephen Curry to Save Capital One Match Players
- Meyers Leonard Slams Huge Crowd for Partying: ‘You Are All a Bunch of Idiots’
Report: NBA Insider Announces Exact Date League Is Targeting to Resume 2019-20 Season
- Updated: May 26, 2020
The NBA reportedly is targeting July 22 to restart the 2019-20 season.
The league reportedly has discussed resuming the season at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
An NBA general manager said that teams expect to “know more after a conference call” that will occur later this week, according to Sports Illustrated’s Sam Amico.
FYI. One NBA GM tells https://t.co/2Z54V7hwwU that league is targeting July 22 as restart date. Expects to “know more after conference call” later in week. #NBA
— AmicoHoops (@AmicoHoopsNet) May 26, 2020
The NBA has begun allowing teams to return to their facilities to conduct workouts on an optional basis.
There is an expectation that these workouts will be able to expand by June 1.
Teams also expect that around June 1 they’ll be allowed to expand workouts that are already underway with in-market players, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. https://t.co/CjZCT861o5
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 20, 2020
The league has yet to announce a schedule or playoff format for when it returns.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login