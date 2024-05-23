Report: NBA execs believe Jimmy Butler will most likely stay with Heat

Ever since the Miami Heat’s 2023-24 NBA season came to an end in the first round of the playoffs, there have been rumblings regarding star Jimmy Butler’s future with the team.

Butler is expected to seek a maximum two-year deal worth over $100 million, and there have been reports indicating that his desire for that deal could ultimately lead to him going to another NBA team this offseason.

Despite the offseason smoke, NBA executives reportedly believe that Butler will ultimately remain in Miami when all is said and done.

“A far murkier dynamic is that of Jimmy Butler, who’s extension eligible in Miami,” Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported. “The Sixers (Philadelphia 76ers), of course, have been in the Butler business before. He and [Joel] Embiid maintained a close relationship, and Butler may have been the All-Star whom [Daryl] Morey most often attempted to acquire in Houston, sources said. At this juncture, however, league executives are of the mind Butler will most likely remain with the Heat.”

Since Butler is 34 years of age, it’s possible that his next contract will be the final nine-figure contact of his career. For that reason, it makes perfect sense why he is determined to get the most out of the opportunity. Though Butler had yet another impressive season in the 2023-24 campaign, his body did show signs of wearing down by the end.

In the season, Butler posted averages of 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Those averages were down compared to previous seasons. However, it is worth noting that his 3-point shooting was at its best. Butler hit 41.4 percent of his deep shots last season. It was the first time he shot over 40 percent from deep in his career.

Unfortunately, when the Heat needed Butler most, he succumbed to injury. He was forced to miss the entirety of his team’s first-round series versus the Boston Celtics. Though the Heat managed to steal Game 2 of that series, they still fell to the Celtics in just five games. Though Butler’s injury cannot be specifically attributed to his age, perhaps it played a factor.

Since joining Miami, Butler has been the heart and soul of the team. He has exemplified the team’s vaunted culture throughout his tenure. If he were to move on to a different team, the Heat would not only lose an incredibly productive star, but also a vocal leader.

The pairing of Butler and the Heat has mostly been a great one. For that reason, it does seem possible that both sides will be highly motivated to keep him around.