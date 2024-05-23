Miami Heat Rumors

Report: NBA execs believe Jimmy Butler will most likely stay with Heat

Jonathan Sherman
3 Min Read
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since the Miami Heat’s 2023-24 NBA season came to an end in the first round of the playoffs, there have been rumblings regarding star Jimmy Butler’s future with the team.

Butler is expected to seek a maximum two-year deal worth over $100 million, and there have been reports indicating that his desire for that deal could ultimately lead to him going to another NBA team this offseason.

Despite the offseason smoke, NBA executives reportedly believe that Butler will ultimately remain in Miami when all is said and done.

“A far murkier dynamic is that of Jimmy Butler, who’s extension eligible in Miami,” Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported. “The Sixers (Philadelphia 76ers), of course, have been in the Butler business before. He and [Joel] Embiid maintained a close relationship, and Butler may have been the All-Star whom [Daryl] Morey most often attempted to acquire in Houston, sources said. At this juncture, however, league executives are of the mind Butler will most likely remain with the Heat.”

Since Butler is 34 years of age, it’s possible that his next contract will be the final nine-figure contact of his career. For that reason, it makes perfect sense why he is determined to get the most out of the opportunity. Though Butler had yet another impressive season in the 2023-24 campaign, his body did show signs of wearing down by the end.

In the season, Butler posted averages of 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Those averages were down compared to previous seasons. However, it is worth noting that his 3-point shooting was at its best. Butler hit 41.4 percent of his deep shots last season. It was the first time he shot over 40 percent from deep in his career.

Unfortunately, when the Heat needed Butler most, he succumbed to injury. He was forced to miss the entirety of his team’s first-round series versus the Boston Celtics. Though the Heat managed to steal Game 2 of that series, they still fell to the Celtics in just five games. Though Butler’s injury cannot be specifically attributed to his age, perhaps it played a factor.

Since joining Miami, Butler has been the heart and soul of the team. He has exemplified the team’s vaunted culture throughout his tenure. If he were to move on to a different team, the Heat would not only lose an incredibly productive star, but also a vocal leader.

The pairing of Butler and the Heat has mostly been a great one. For that reason, it does seem possible that both sides will be highly motivated to keep him around.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Jonathan Sherman
Jonathan is a freelance writer, filmmaker, and passionate fan of the NBA. In the past Jonathan has covered politics, entertainment, travel, and more. He is a proud contributor of Heat Nation.

Heat Nation Buzz

Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young
Why the Miami Heat need to go all in for Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young
Editorials
Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials
Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials

Miami Heat News

LeBron James Miami Heat
Erik Spoelstra’s ex-wife says she had to abandon certain plans when LeBron James left Miami Heat
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler’s agent sends strong message regarding Miami Heat star via social media
Miami Heat News
Miami Heat bench
Miami Heat exec says team’s roster will change this summer: ‘It’s just inevitable’
Miami Heat News
Josh Richardson Miami Heat
Miami Heat guard takes shot at Son Heung-min after struggles vs. Man City
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?