Report: Minnesota Timberwolves showing interest in Caleb Martin and his brother Cody

- Updated: July 1, 2022
The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly have interest in Caleb Martin and his brother Cody this offseason.
Caleb Martin spent the 2021-22 season with the Miami Heat, while Cody Martin played for the Charlotte Hornets.
ESPN’s Zach Lowe revealed that the Timberwolves are considering bringing in both players this offseason.
“I’ve heard rumblings that they’re kicking around the Martin twins,” Lowe said of the Timberwolves during an episode of his podcast.
Caleb Martin was a pleasant surprise for the Heat in the 2021-22 season, as he ended up playing in 60 games. He made 12 starts and averaged 22.9 minutes per game.
Overall, he averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc.
The Heat extended a qualifying offer to Caleb Martin, meaning the team can match any offer sheet that he signs with another team this offseason.
As for Cody Martin, the former second-round pick played a solid role for Charlotte last season. He appeared in 71 games, made 11 starts and played 26.3 minutes per game.
Cody Martin finished the season averaging 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Both players are solid perimeter defenders, and they’d likely fit in nicely with Minnesota’s young core.
It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Martin twins. When it comes to Heat, only time will tell if the team brings back Caleb Martin.
