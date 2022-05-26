Report: Minnesota Timberwolves could steal away Miami Heat VP

The Minnesota Timberwolves made major strides with their young core this season and advanced to the playoffs by way of the play-in tournament.

With Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns looking like a potential superstar duo, the organization seems committed to building the right kind of team around them. Of course, that starts with making great hires in the front office.

Earlier this week, the Wolves poached Tim Connelly away from the Denver Nuggets to become the team’s top executive. Now, it looks like Connelly is already hard at work as he looks to bring in some more important individuals.

One name that has been mentioned as a possible target for Connelly is none other than Miami Heat vice president Adam Simon.

Two other names being floated around the league as potential additions to Minnesota under Tim Connelly: Miami Heat vice president Adam Simon and Orlando Magic executive Matt Lloyd. https://t.co/vtGrejvslV — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) May 26, 2022

Simon has worked with the Heat for nearly three decades and has been a constant throughout the team’s different eras.

Of course, losing him to a different organization would leave quite the void. However, it would not be hard to understand why he’d want to start making a name for himself with a team that seems to be on the cusp of accomplishing some great things.

As for the Heat, they’re currently fighting for their lives in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals. After losing Game 5 against the Boston Celtics, Miami will now have to battle back and win two consecutive games to advance to the 2022 NBA Finals.

However the rest of the Heat’s season goes, it isn’t likely to impact Simon’s decision to either remain with the team or explore opportunities elsewhere. However, he’d surely love to win one more title with the Heat organization before potentially heading to another one.