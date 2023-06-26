Report: Milwaukee Bucks could target Kevin Love and Terrence Ross

Kevin Love played a big role for the Miami Heat in the 2022-23 campaign after joining the team midseason, and it seems like he might have some suitors on the open market once free agency opens on Friday afternoon.

“Shooting guard Terrence Ross and power forward Kevin Love may be among the [Milwaukee] Bucks’ free agency targets, sources told Hoops Wire,” wrote Sam Amico.

Love played in 21 regular season games for Miami after getting bought out of his previous contract by the Cleveland Cavaliers. In those 21 contests, he averaged 7.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game on 38.8 percent shooting from the field and 29.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

He contributed much of the same in the 2023 NBA Playoffs by posting averages of 6.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest while knocking down 37.8 percent of his shots from the field and 37.5 percent of his attempts from 3-point range.

The two-time All-NBA selection helped the Heat get past the Bucks in the first round of the playoffs, so it would be pretty interesting to see him switch sides and join Giannis Antetokounmpo in Wisconsin.

Love is eligible to sign with the Heat for as much as $3.8 million due to the team’s current cap situation. It is unknown if he’s willing to sign for that amount.

The team would surely love to have him back for next season, as he provided some solid size and rebounding next to Bam Adebayo.

Something to keep in mind, however, is that Love, 34, is only getting older. He seems to be maxed out at about 25 minutes per game, so perhaps he’s best suited to a backup center role instead of a starting forward role.

As for Ross, he played for the Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns this past season, averaging 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while making 43.0 percent of his shots from the field and 36.8 percent of his 3-pointers.

Ross is still looking to win his first NBA title, so he likely would jump at the chance to join the Bucks.

Love has already won a title in his career (2016 with the Cavaliers), but he’s undoubtedly still hungry for more. Only time will tell where the two veterans end up this offseason.