Report: Miami Heat would have interest in John Wall if he’s bought out by Houston Rockets

A new report indicates that the Miami Heat could be interested in signing Houston Rockets guard John Wall if he’s bought out of his remaining contract by the Rockets.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald noted that it’s unlikely that Wall will accept a buyout because of the massive amount of money left on his final two seasons.

“Though the Heat would have interest in adding point guard John Wall if he’s bought out by Houston, ESPN said that’s not happening because Wall doesn’t want to give up his $47.4 million player option next season, let alone his $44.3 million salary this season,” Jackson wrote.

The 31-year-old Wall contributed solid numbers during his time on the court last season, averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

However, the problem is that Wall only averaged those numbers over 40 games for the Rockets, the fourth consecutive year in which he’s been plagued by injuries.

During the 2017-18 season, Wall only played in 41 games for the Washington Wizards because of a knee injury and then was limited to 32 games because of a heel injury.

A blown-out Achilles then forced Wall to miss the entire 2019-20 season and in December of last year, the Wizards dealt him to the Rockets in a trade for Russell Westbrook.