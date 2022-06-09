Report: Miami Heat worked out multiple exciting draft prospects on Wednesday

The Miami Heat reportedly worked out multiple 2022 NBA Draft prospects on Wednesday.

Miami brought in Marquette University forward Justin Lewis, University of Florida forward Anthony Duruji and Oakland University forward Jamal Cain to work out.

Marquette sophomore forward Justin Lewis and Florida senior forward Anthony Duruji were among a group of prospects that worked out for the Miami HEAT yesterday per source. @5ReasonsSports @5OTF_ — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) June 9, 2022

Add Oakland senior Jamal Cain to this list too. — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) June 9, 2022

The Heat are surely looking to add an impact player to their roster after nearly making the NBA Finals in the 2021-22 season.

Lewis, who was named the Big East’s Most Improved Player in the 2021-22 season, is a solid scorer at the forward position. He’s coming off a season in which he averaged 16.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc.

He is a versatile scorer who would likely help the Heat on the wing.

Duruji, who began his collegiate career at Louisiana Tech University, averaged 8.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in the 2021-22 season for Florida. He also shot an impressive 53.0 percent from the field.

The best scorer of the bunch may be Cain, who started his collegiate career at Marquette. With increased opportunities at Oakland in the 2021-22 season, Cain averaged 19.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. He took home a share of Player of the Year honors in the Horizon League.

All three players could be viable candidates for Miami during the 2022 NBA Draft or following the draft as undrafted free agents. The Heat have had a ton of success with undrafted free agents over the years.

Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus are all examples of Miami finding overlooked talent.