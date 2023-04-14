Report: Miami Heat will make effort to land another star this offseason

Ever since the Miami Heat lost their first play-in game earlier this week, there has been a lot of talk that the franchise needs to add another star player if it wants to compete with the upper echelon of the league.

According to a report, that’s exactly what it plans on doing this summer. Heat insider Barry Jackson recently stated that the team will make an effort to land another star this offseason.

Heat will renew efforts to land a star this offseason. Only question is who (if anyone) would be big enough to make them consider dealing Butler or Bam. (Not talking about Lillard specifically). That's the biggest question of offseason, one they'll need to seriously discuss https://t.co/rcKzngChT3 — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 13, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Damian Lillard’s name is mentioned in the report. Over the past few days, it seems as though Lillard and Heat have been mentioned in tandem in a lot of different rumors. There is no denying that the pairing makes sense.

Lillard is a deeply committed player who has enjoyed a lot of success in his career but has not yet reached the mountaintop and won a title. The Heat are a franchise that are all about winning. Though the Heat haven’t won a title since 2013, they have reached the NBA Finals once and Eastern Conference Finals twice in the last three years.

They’ve been knocking on the door, and a star like Lillard would definitely help them in their attempts to blow right through it.

The most important question relates to how much the Heat would have to give up to land a star like Lillard. According to a different report, any potential Lillard trade would have to start with talented guard Tyler Herro. Herro put in a solid 2022-23 regular season, averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

But Herro alone would not be enough. If the Heat are truly serious about trying to add a star like Lillard or of his caliber, they are going to have to be willing to part ways with players and future draft picks.

With the Heat making Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo off limits in trade talks for Kevin Durant last offseason, it stands to reason that they wouldn’t be included in a potential Lillard deal this offseason.

It remains to be seen what type of offer the Heat might put together for Lillard.