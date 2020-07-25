- Report: Miami Heat Will Kneel During National Anthem in Opening Game vs. Denver Nuggets
- LeBron James Shouts Out Udonis Haslem’s Leadership in Latest Act for Social Justice
- Video: Meyers Leonard Unleashes Profanity-Laced Tirade at People Saying Modern NBA Is Soft
- Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic Offer Impressions of First Game Inside NBA Bubble
- Bam Adebayo Shows How Ecstatic He Is to Be Out of Quarantine and Back With Miami Heat
- Erik Spoelstra’s Wife Shares Personal Photos, Sends Adorable Message Amidst Wedding Anniversary
- Goran Dragic Gushes Over Duncan Robinson: ‘He’s the Best Shooter in the League’
- Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings live stream: Watch NBA restart scrimmage online and on TV
- Video: Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro Seen Going at It in Intense 1-on-1 Battle During Practice
- Jimmy Butler Shows Off Dance Skills, Chemistry With Goran Dragic in Latest Miami Heat Practice Video
Report: Miami Heat Will Kneel During National Anthem in Opening Game vs. Denver Nuggets
- Updated: July 24, 2020
The Miami Heat are reportedly one of a number of NBA teams that plan on kneeling during the playing of the national anthem for the team’s first official game back next week.
Sources: NBA players plan to kneel during National Athem on opening nights of season, starting Thurs. Bucks, Lakers, Clippers, Raptors, Celtics, Nuggets, Jazz, Heat staying at same hotel had a meeting. “One of the 1st oncourt actions will be kneeling opening night,” player said.
— Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) July 24, 2020
That contest will take place on Aug. 1 in Orlando, Fla., against the Denver Nuggets and mark the first time the Heat have played a regular-season contest since March 11. That night, the NBA announced an unprecedented suspension of the season after Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Since that abrupt stoppage of play, a great deal of racial turmoil has developed within the United States, most notably with the death of George Floyd on May 25.
Floyd’s death led to riots and protests across the country over the problem of racial injustice, with countless NBA players prominently voicing their support of the protests.
While attempting to resume the 2019-20 season, some players indicated a desire to not play as a way of making a statement about the continuing racial crisis.
Eventually, the NBA’s commitment toward supporting movements such as Black Lives Matter and other steps that were taken allowed any roadblocks toward a resumption of play to disappear.
Of course, the controversy surrounding kneeling during the national anthem may possibly overshadow play on the court, but it seems clear that NBA players, including those playing for the Heat, are prepared for any such backlash.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login