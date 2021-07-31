Report: Miami Heat viewed as frontrunners to sign Kyle Lowry

The Miami Heat are reportedly considered frontrunners to sign veteran point guard Kyle Lowry this offseason.

The Miami Heat currently are viewed as the front-runner to sign veteran point guard Kyle Lowry in free agency, a league source tells @MavericksSI. The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans remain serious suitors for Lowry’s services. — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) July 31, 2021

There is going to be a major market for Lowry, as he is one of the best point guards available this offseason. It’s a good sign that Miami is seemingly in the lead right now for his services.

In the 2020-21 season, Lowry showed that he is still able to get the job done despite his age. He averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from deep.

He helped guide the Toronto Raptors to an NBA title in the 2018-19 season, and he will forever be remembered as a Raptors legend for that. He is now looking to complete that same goal with a new team.

If he ends up signing with the Heat, Miami would instantly become a threat to return to the Eastern Conference Finals. The team is thought to be one piece away from getting over the hump. Lowry might not be a superstar, but he would be a major addition for Miami.

Only time will tell if the Heat are able to seal the deal with the veteran guard.