Report: Miami Heat still expected to deal Tyler Herro in separate deal if they land Bradley Beal

The Miami Heat are expected to look for more deals involving guard Tyler Herro if they land Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards, according to Action Network’s Matt Moore.

A recent report revealed that Miami likely wouldn’t need to part ways with Herro to make a Beal deal work. Instead, the Heat would send a package centered around guard Kyle Lowry to the Wizards.

“Miami is not expected to call it good if they get Beal, and instead look for more deals potentially involving Herro or Robinson (if he’s not included in the Beal deal),” Moore wrote. “Washington, league sources have said, are making Duncan Robinson as close to a requirement as they reasonably can, though there is some feeling that’s a leverage play to draw out more picks from the Heat.”

Herro missed all but the first half of Game 1 of the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a hand injury in the playoffs. The former Sixth Man of the Year has been a solid player for the Heat, but he and Beal play the same position.

Essentially, it seems like if Miami decides to trade for Beal, it may use Herro to replenish some of the team’s depth that could be lost in a Beal trade.

During the 2022-23 regular season, Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Those are extremely solid numbers, but Beal, a three-time All-Star, has been a better player in his career. Beal finished the 2022-23 season averaging 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting a career high 50.6 percent from the field.

The Heat would also have Beal for the long haul, as the 29-year-old is under contract through the 2025-26 season and has a player option for the 2026-27 campaign.

Losing Herro would certainly be tough since he’s a homegrown player, but the Heat guard’s role would be significantly different if he remained on the roster with Beal in the fold. There would only be so many shots to go around between Jimmy Butler, Beal, Herro and Bam Adebayo.

The team would also need help at the point guard spot if it deals Lowry, especially since Gabe Vincent is a free agent this offseason.

Obviously, Miami needs to land Beal first to even consider moving Herro elsewhere, but it appears to be on the table this offseason.