The Miami Heat have reportedly requested a chance to get a closer look at an intriguing draft prospect, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

“According to a source, the Heat requested a Zoom session with Maryland 6-10 forward Jalen Smith, a versatile big who can block shots and hit threes,” wrote Jackson.

Smith is coming off a fantastic sophomore season at the University of Maryland, where he averaged 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three.

The 20-year-old’s skillset would fit in perfectly in Miami. Smith is a mobile big that is able to protect the paint and also shoot from three. Those two skills would be very useful for the Heat.

Last season, the Heat lacked another solid rim protector besides center Bam Adebayo. If the Heat were to select Smith, and bring him off the bench, he could be a great backup for Adebayo.

If the Heat were to select Smith, and start him, he and Adebayo could then potentially create a very scary pairing in the frontcourt.

The Heat currently hold the 20th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, which is scheduled to be held on Nov. 18.