Report: Miami Heat reluctant to include Tyler Herro in sign-and-trade for Kyle Lowry
- Updated: July 26, 2021
The Miami Heat are reportedly hesitant to include young guard Tyler Herro in a potential sign-and-trade deal for Kyle Lowry.
“Miami’s other option would be working out a sign-and-trade with Toronto, but it’s questionable if the sides can agree on compensation,” wrote Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “The Heat remains reluctant to include Herro in a sign-and-trade for Lowry, according to a source.”
Miami is seemingly still high on Herro despite his difficult campaign this past season. In the 2020-21 season, the 21-year-old averaged 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He didn’t display much growth after a strong showing in his rookie year.
His age is likely the biggest factor in the organization’s reluctance to trade him away. Herro still has plenty of time to grow and develop into a star player.
The Heat could really use a facilitator, and Lowry would be a great fit. However, if the Heat aren’t willing to budge in negotiations, it will be interested to see if a deal can get done.
During the 2020-21 season, Lowry averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. The 35-year-old isn’t the player he once was, but Lowry could have a lot left in the tank.
The Heat were eliminated in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, and the addition of Lowry could be a big step in avoiding a similar outcome next season.
