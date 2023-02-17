Report: Miami Heat recently brought in Cody Zeller for a workout

The Miami Heat recently brought in veteran center Cody Zeller for a workout, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Zeller, who was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, has not played in the NBA this season. He last played for the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2021-22 campaign, appearing in 27 games.

The Heat have an open roster spot after trading away big man Dewayne Dedmon to the San Antonio Spurs prior to the trade deadline. The Heat could use some more depth behind Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt, and it’s possible that Zeller could be the answer.

In his NBA career, Zeller has played for the Charlotte Bobcats, Charlotte Hornets and Blazers. He has career averages of 8.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 22.2 minutes per game.

The Heat have lacked depth behind Adebayo all season long, and Orlando Robinson and Udonis Haslem have been called upon throughout the season to eat up some time while the University of Kentucky product is on the bench.

Miami’s rotation was hurt by an injury to big man Omer Yurtseven prior to the start of the 2022-23 regular season, and Dedmon’s ineffective play only made things worse before he was traded.

With the Eastern Conference featuring some solid big men such as Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and others, the Heat need to have enough bodies down low in case of an injury or foul trouble for the rest of the season and in the playoffs.

Entering the All-Star break, the Heat are the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference after losing on Wednesday night. That allowed the New York Knicks to jump them for the No. 6 spot.

Even though he was a high draft pick, Zeller has never been a dominant player in his career. Still, he is a quality NBA big man that is just 30 years old.

The Heat have a lot of options with their last roster spot, as they could make a move for a guard as well in the buyout market since veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is dealing with an injury.

Another roster spot could open up for Miami if it decides to not bring back Jamaree Bouyea once his 10-day deal with the team expires.

Miami has a lengthy period off with the All-Star break that could help it decide who to add to the roster.