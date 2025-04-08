Miami Heat Rumors

Report: Miami Heat received ‘decent’ offer from Memphis Grizzlies for Jimmy Butler

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Pat Riley Miami Heat
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In light of the Denver Nuggets’ move to fire head coach Michael Malone on Tuesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that the Nuggets didn’t pursue star forward Jimmy Butler before the February trade deadline.

However, the Memphis Grizzlies, who also fired their head coach in stunning fashion recently, did pursue Butler, according to Jackson.

One X user asked Jackson if he could give some details as to the specifics of the Grizzlies’ offer to the Miami Heat prior to the deadline. While Jackson wouldn’t name names, he reiterated that the Grizzlies’ offer was “decent.”

Of course, Butler saw his stint with the Heat come to an end earlier this year when he was dealt to the Golden State Warriors. The final trade included five teams. By coughing up Butler and some other trade chips, the Heat were able to acquire forward Andrew Wiggins, forward Kyle Anderson, guard Davion Mitchell and a protected first-round pick.

Butler’s tenure in Miami spanned more than five full seasons, and he was one of the more talented players at his position in the NBA in that span. He earned two All-Star nods with Miami and also led the league in steals per game in the 2020-21 season.

More importantly, Butler was quite the playoff riser as a member of the Heat and was a catalyst behind two NBA Finals runs for the team. Miami reached the championship series in the years 2020 and 2023, and Butler averaged 22-plus points per game in each of those memorable playoff runs.

Maybe a deal for Butler would have proven to be valuable in the final stretch of the 2024-25 season for Memphis. Without him, the team has taken a dip down the Western Conference standings in recent weeks.

The Grizzlies have lost all but three of their last 10 contests played and sit as the No. 8 seed in the West, though it’s worth noting that Memphis is just two games back of the No. 3 seed Los Angeles Lakers.

To their credit, the Grizzlies have won two straight. They will try for their third consecutive win when they do battle against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. The Hornets own the second-worst record of any team in the Eastern Conference this season at 19-59.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a 23-year-old sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA.

Heat Nation Buzz

Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier
Ranking the 3 biggest disappointments of the Heat’s disastrous 2024-25 season
Editorials
Kel'el Ware
5 reasons the Miami Heat struck gold with No. 15 pick Kel’el Ware
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young
Why the Miami Heat need to go all in for Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young
Editorials
Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Andrew Wiggins Miami Heat
Andrew Wiggins targeting return in near future from ‘frustrating’ hamstring injury
Miami Heat News
Andrew Wiggins Miami Heat
Report: Miami Heat will remain undermanned on Thursday as they fight to keep win streak alive
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Golden State Warriors
Steve Kerr says Jimmy Butler saved Golden State’s season: ‘Everybody knows that’
Miami Heat News
Terry Rozier Miami Heat
Terry Rozier admits his style of play isn’t the best fit for Heat: ‘I kind of know what Coach wants me to do’
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?