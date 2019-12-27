Report: Miami Heat Realistic Destination for New Orleans Pelicans' Jrue Holiday - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat could be in the market to add another star before the February trade deadline.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, one player that some believe could end up in Miami is star point guard Jrue Holiday.

“Holiday wants to win and cares most about being in a winning situation, league sources tell The Athletic,” Charania wrote. “He and Griffin had agreed to push into a new Pelicans future over the summer and contend for a playoff berth, but that has not happened. When Griffin took over in New Orleans, Holiday wanted to stay and saw the possibility of being part winner right where he is. So far, the sides have not had any dialogue about his future. “Holiday could become the target of trade talks throughout the NBA, with teams such as Denver and Miami believed to be possible destinations. Holiday has embraced the leadership position this season, but he wants to compete at the age of 29 with free agency looming for him in 2021 ($27.1 million player option for 2021-22).”

Holiday would be an ideal fit within the Heat’s current lineup. He is happy to be an on-ball player, but can also contribute at a high level off of the ball.

Currently, he is averaging 19.7 points, 6.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. Beyond his statistical contributions, Holiday would give Miami yet another big-time player alongside star Jimmy Butler once the playoffs come around.

It is unclear what the Heat would have to give up to acquire Holiday. Considering players like Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are most likely off the table at this point, it’s likely that the Heat would try to package players such as Goran Dragic, Kelly Olynyk or even possibly surprise rookie starter Kendrick Nunn to get a deal done.

Whether or not a package for Holiday in Miami comes to pass remains to be seen.

What is clear through this report, however, is that many around the NBA still expect Pat Riley and the rest of the Heat front office to try to make a move to improve their team before the 2019-20 season comes to an end.

