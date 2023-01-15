Report: Miami Heat players have been discussing Miami Dolphins quarterback situation

Some Miami Heat players seem to be invested in what’s happening with the Miami Dolphins, particularly their quarterback situation.

One topic of discussion in the Heat locker room of late…. The Dolphins' quarterback situation. Players who talk to Dolphins players… speculating about Tua's future and wondering why Teddy Bridgewater has not stepped up. — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) January 15, 2023

The Dolphins are in a pickle in the 2022 NFL season. Even though they reached the playoffs, they were only able to earn the No. 7 seed, which means facing off against the No. 2 seed in their conference. The Dolphins will need to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in order to extend their season.

Another pressing matter for the team is its current dilemma with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. While the 24-year-old has shown flashes of greatness in the NFL, his injury history has been a persistent cause for concern. In fact, the Dolphins will be without the services of Tagovailoa when they take to the field on Sunday.

Even so, it appears that the Dolphins are bringing back the passer next season. Rumor has it that Tagovailoa is expected to start again as quarterback for the franchise in the 2023 campaign, somewhat putting to rest speculation that the legendary Tom Brady would be on Miami’s radar this offseason.

It is unclear how Heat players feel about that, as Brady is one of the best football players ever. Regardless, it’s clear that the Dolphins believe in Tagovailoa, which makes sense considering the strong showing he had in the 2022 NFL regular season.

While it’s great to hear that some members of the Heat are keeping an eye on the Dolphins, they are probably more focused on their own campaign in the NBA.

The Heat had a rough start to the 2022-23 season. But in recent weeks, they have gotten it together, winning eight of their past 11 contests to get their record four games above the .500 mark. The team has been receiving lots of help from somewhat unexpected players lately, including Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo.

Heat fans are hoping the team can sustain its momentum so that it can rise further in the standings. Miami is currently seventh in the Eastern Conference and eight games behind the conference-leading Boston Celtics.