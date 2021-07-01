Report: Miami Heat plan to make ‘hard push’ to sign Kawhi Leonard this offseason

The Miami Heat are reportedly going to make a push for Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard this offseason.

“The [Dallas] Mavericks and Heat plan to make a hard push to acquire Leonard, league sources say,” wrote Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer. “The [New York] Knicks will also pursue any superstar that becomes available, and a long list of other suitors would at least make an attempt if he hits the market. Who wouldn’t want a 30-year-old two-time Finals MVP still performing at an All-NBA level?”

There are no guarantees that Leonard will hit free agency at all this offseason, as the 30-year-old has a player option for the 2021-22 campaign and could return to the Clippers for another try at an NBA title.

If the five-time All-Star declines the option, however, then the sweepstakes will begin in full force.

Leonard just finished his 10th NBA season and is getting no less impressive with age. In the 2020-21 regular season, he averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. In this playoffs, he averaged 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, although he missed the Western Conference Finals with a knee injury.

The Heat may lose some pieces at the small forward position this offseason. Andre Iguodala has a club option and Trevor Ariza is set to enter unrestricted free agency. Obviously, the Heat would happily part ways with both players if it allowed them to acquire Leonard.

Leonard’s Clippers were eliminated from the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Wednesday by the Phoenix Suns.