Report: Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers among teams interested in Collin Sexton

The Miami Heat are among the teams that reportedly are interested in acquiring Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton.

The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are also interested in the young guard.

The Heat could have a need for Sexton, as Goran Dragic (team option), Kendrick Nunn (restricted free agent) and Victor Oladipo (unrestricted free agent) all could be elsewhere next season.

That would leave Miami with a major need for a lead guard and ball-handler on offense.

Theoretically, Sexton would fit well alongside Jimmy Butler, as he is a pure scorer and Butler has shown the unique ability to facilitate as one of the league’s best all-around players.

During the 2020-21 season, Sexton averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.

If Miami decides to move on from certain pieces on its roster, Sexton could be one of the new additions to help it make another run to the NBA Finals.