Report: Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns tried to trade for Eric Gordon before 2022 NBA Draft

The Miami Heat are looking for ways to improve the roster this offseason, and that led the team to try to trade for veteran guard Eric Gordon prior to the 2022 NBA Draft, according to a recent report.

The Heat were not the only team looking to acquire Gordon from the Houston Rockets, however. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Heat were contending with the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and more.

However, in the end, it appears as though packages that included first-round picks were not enough to sway the Rockets into making a deal.

“Eric Gordon, the subject of repeated interest around the league, was close to being traded on draft night, with the Philadelphia 76ers presumed to be the landing spot before talks ultimately fell apart, The Athletic was told,” Iko wrote. “But in addition to the 76ers, the Rockets received offers from no less than six teams before the draft, including the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, who offered packages including first-round picks. Houston turned all of those down.”

Though Gordon is getting up there in age and will turn 34 years old in the upcoming season, he has shown that he can still produce at a rather high level. Last season, he averaged 13.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in 57 games. He operated as a starter for the Rockets for the majority of the season.

If the Heat were to add Gordon to the roster, he would likely not be in the running for a starting spot. Still, his value as a veteran scorer coming off the bench would certainly be useful.

Moreover, his approach to the game would likely fit in very nicely with the Heat’s culture.

Overall, the Heat have been rather quiet so far this summer. While there have been rumblings of a potential star acquisition, no such move has taken place as of yet.

Still, only one move has to happen to turn the entire offseason on its head. Only time will tell if such a move takes place.