Report: Miami Heat Met Today to Address Concerns of Coronavirus

The growing fears surrounding the Coronavirus resulted in the Miami Heat holding a Tuesday meeting in order to educate the team and address any concerns about the virus, according to Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Spoelstra said team met about coronavirus today and watched a video about it. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 3, 2020

Erik Spoelstra said Heat met today to discuss the coronavirus and different precautions the team can take moving forward. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) March 3, 2020

The deadly illness has already claimed the lives of thousands around the world, with others also infected with the virus. That’s led some people to take extreme precautions and some to call for the cancellation of sporting events.

In the United States, the magnitude of the virus is still considered minor, but continued concerns about a potential pandemic remains.

The NBA is concerned enough about the virus that it has issued an advisory for players not to offer fans high fives or make unnecessary contact with them to limit the possible spread of the illness.

The sobering get-together put Monday night’s huge win over the Milwaukee Bucks in perspective. In that 105-89 victory, the Heat delivered a strong second half to improve their overall mark to 39-22 and saddle the Bucks with only their ninth loss of the season.

The Heat will try to build on the win when they next take the court on Wednesday night with a home matchup against their in-state rival Orlando Magic.